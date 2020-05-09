DHS: Percent of positive COVID-19 tests continues to decline after spike

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests dipped Saturday after spiking for the first time in over a week on Friday, according to DHS's daily update.

Wisconsin DHS reports that 7 percent of tests came back positive on Saturday, compared to 8.1 percent the previous day. The percent of positive tests declined about one percentage point daily from Monday until the spike on Friday.

As of Saturday afternoon, over 101,935 tests have come back negative in Wisconsin. DHS reports more that 9,939 positive tests, 398 deaths due to COVID-19 complications and 1,806 hospitalizations, or about 18 percent of cases.

The number of new cases on Saturday stands at 326, which is about the same number of new cases reported by DHS since early this week.

County Breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Brown: 1,834 / 18

Columbia: 32 / 1

Crawford: 17 / 0

Dane: 465 / 22

Dodge: 55 / 1

Grant: 67 / 7

Green: 33 / 0

Green Lake: 7 / 0

Iowa: 10 / 0

Jefferson: 50 / 2

Juneau: 21 / 1

Lafayette: 13 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 3,854 / 224

Richland: 13 / 2

Rock: 347 / 13

Sauk: 71 / 3

Waukesha: 396 / 23

