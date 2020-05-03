DHS: Percent of positive test results increases, 304 additional COVID-19 cases

The total number of people in Wisconsin testing positive for coronavirus fell again from Friday's record-high, however the percentage of people tests that came back positive ticked up in the past day.

The latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows there was an 11.1 percent of positive test results on Sunday, resulting in 304 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.

That’s up from 10.3 percent on Saturday. It’s a decline from Friday’s record-high at 12.7 percent when 460 additional coronavirus cases were reported.

The state also reported 77,997 negative results, and five additional deaths, bringing the total to 339 deaths in Wisconsin since the outbreak began.

The number of positive cases that needed hospitalizations is 1,608, or 20 percent.

Increased testing capacity, higher results

DHS Secretary-designee has repeatedly said as more labs and testing capacity increases, so will positive and negative results.

On March 11, the total number of tests for COVID-19 performed was 824. At that point, Dane County reported its second positive case and there were only 3 cases in the state.

By March 31, the testing capacity was at 3,362 with 130 positive results and 1,351 total confirmed cases. On April 15, it was 7,588 tests with 166 newly reported cases and 3,721 total cases. As of May 2, the daily testing capacity was at 11,347 with 346 positive results and 7,660 total cases in the state.

County Breakdown

Adams : 4 / 1

Brown: 1,358 / 6

Columbia: 29 / 1

Crawford: 5 / 0

Dane: 436 / 22

Dodge: 38 / 1

Grant: 48 / 6

Green: 15 / 0

Green Lake: 3 / 0

Iowa: 7 / 0

Jefferson: 46 / 0

Juneau: 18 / 1

Lafayette: 6 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 3,244 / 195

Richland: 13 / 2

Rock: 262 / 7

Sauk: 65 / 3

Waukesha: 360 / 20