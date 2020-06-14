DHS: Percentage of new COVID-19 cases increases, less tests performed

The percentage of positive coronavirus tests have increased, but that’s because less tests were performed.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Sunday there were 240 new COVID-19 cases, which were 2.6-percent of the total tests performed.

DHS says there were more than 9,200 tests performed, which was 2,109 less than the day before. The state’s daily testing capacity is 16,668 tests.

The seven-day average of new cases continues to decline, and the average is now 275.

The first COVID-19 related death was reported in Green County and it was the only death reported in the state on Sunday bringing the state total to 692.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began is 22,758. DHS says 73-percent, or 16,558 cases have recovered. They say there are 5,507 active cases.

County Breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county:

Adams: 8 / 1

Brown: 2,469/ 38

Columbia: 56 / 1

Crawford: 27 / 0

Dane: 956 / 30

Dodge: 423 / 4

Grant: 107 / 12

Green: 75 / 1

Green Lake: 24 / 0

Iowa: 17 / 0

Jefferson: 158 / 4

Juneau: 25 / 1

Lafayette: 41 / 0

Marquette: 9 / 1

Milwaukee: 9,511 / 350

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 754/ 21

Sauk: 85 / 3

Waukesha: 904 / 34

