DHS: Percentage of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases declines for third straight day

The percentage of newly-confirmed coronavirus cases in Wisconsin has declined for three days in-a-row.

New numbers released Sunday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows 2.3-percent of test results were positive for COVID-19. It follows two previous days of tests with the percentage of positive cases below three percent.

The number of newly-confirmed cases on Sunday was 264, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients to 20,835. Fourteen percent of the total cases were hospitalized.

Two more deaths were also reported, bringing the total to 647.

More than 11,100 tests were performed with the state’s testing capacity at 15,508.

WI DHS is reporting 13,700 (67-percent) of the total cases have recovered from the virus.

County breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county:

Adams: 5 / 1

Brown: 2,377/ 38

Columbia: 46 / 1

Crawford: 26 / 0

Dane: 843 / 29

Dodge: 400 / 4

Grant: 98 / 12

Green: 71 / 0

Green Lake: 22 / 0

Iowa: 17 / 0

Jefferson: 128 / 3

Juneau: 23 / 1

Lafayette: 33 / 0

Marquette: 5 / 1

Milwaukee: 8,813 / 326

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 685 / 21

Sauk: 83 / 3

Waukesha: 808 / 33