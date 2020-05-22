DHS: Rock Co. nears Dane Co. in total COVID-19 cases

The latest daily numbers from Department of Health Services show Rock County nearing the much larger Dane County in the total number of COVID-19 cases, despite having less than a third of the population.

The DHS report shows 27 new confirmed cases in Rock County. Those latest figures push the county well past the 500 mark. The 520 people who have tested positive trails Dane County by only 67 cases.

Coronavirus testing continues to climb in Wisconsin as the state’s Department of Health Services reported the results of just under 10,000 tests on Friday. That’s more than two-thirds of the maximum number of tests Wisconsin labs can currently handle.

Of the 9,976 recorded results in DHS’ latest daily update, 511 of them came back positive, which is the second highest day-to-day increase so far. However, because of the large increases in total tests, the percentage of them that are positive was a relatively low 5.1 percent.

The latest number of confirmed cases brings the overall number since the outbreak began to 14,396, of which 2,259 people needed to be hospitalized. Nine more reported deaths from complications related to coronavirus were reported. With those, 496 people have lost their lives to the virus.

On Friday, President Donald Trump ordered flags to fly at half-staff over the next three days to pay tribute to those have died.

County data

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Brown: 2,204 / 21

Columbia: 76 / 1

Crawford: 25 / 0

Dane: 587 / 26

Dodge: 137 / 1

Grant: 81 / 10

Green: 49 / 0

Green Lake: 13 / 0

Iowa: 11 / 0

Jefferson: 75 / 3

Juneau: 22 / 1

Lafayette: 17 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 5,735 / 270

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 520 / 15

Sauk: 77 / 3

Waukesha: 537 / 25