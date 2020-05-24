DHS: Total number of coronavirus cases in WI tops 15,000

The total number of coronavirus cases is more than 15,000, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services

The agency reported on Sunday the total number of cases in the state as 15,277.Of those cases, 2,315 had to be hospitalized.

It also reported 400 newly confirmed cases on Sunday, which was roughly 5.5-percent of the total tests. More than 6,800 test results returned negative.

Three more people died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 510.

Recoveries

As of Saturday, 8,688 people were reported to have recovered from COVID-19. That was about 58 percent of cases.

On Saturday, DHS reported 5,681 people currently in Wisconsin had the virus, about 38 percent.

DHS also said about three percent of coronavirus cases as of Saturday resulted in death.

Staying safe outside

DHS officials are reminding people as they head outdoors to wear a mask when they are near others, stay at least six feet apart, and to bring hand sanitizer.

They said cloth masks should not be placed on children under the age of two, anyone who has trouble breathing, or unable to remove the mask without assistance.

