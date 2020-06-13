DHS: Weekly-average of new COVID-19 cases continues to fall below 300

The weekly-average for coronavirus cases in Wisconsin is below 300 for the third-straight day in a row.

On Saturday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 272 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the weekly average to 278.

Of the more than 11,300 tests performed, 2.4-percent returned positive. DHS reports 11,037 tests returned negative. The laboratory testing capacity in the state is 16,668 with 68 labs currently performing tests. DHS says 25 labs are planning to test.

Two additional deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 691, which accounts for three percent of 22,518 total COVID-19 cases in the state.

DHS reported on Friday 16,231 cases recovered, and more than 5,500 cases are currently active.

County Breakdown

Adams: 7 / 1

Brown: 2,458/ 38

Columbia: 56 / 1

Crawford: 26 / 0

Dane: 933 / 30

Dodge: 423 / 4

Grant: 106 / 12

Green: 75 / 0

Green Lake: 24 / 0

Iowa: 17 / 0

Jefferson: 155 / 4

Juneau: 24 / 1

Lafayette: 41 / 0

Marquette: 9 / 1

Milwaukee: 9,418 / 350

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 752/ 21

Sauk: 86 / 3

Waukesha: 894 / 34