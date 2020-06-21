DHS: Zero deaths reported, 77-percent of total COVID-19 cases recovered

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported no new deaths from the coronavirus on Sunday.

They also reported out of the 24,815 total cases since the pandemic began, 18,951 have recovered.

DHS says there were 280 newly-confirmed cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 4,840.

The percentage of COVID-19 positive test results spiked to 4.6-percent on Sunday, but that was due to a low number of total tests performed. DHS said there were 6,051 total tests performed, 5,771 of those were negative. On Saturday, more than 10,000 tests were performed.

At least 744 people have died from the virus in Wisconsin.

County Breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county:

Adams: 10 / 2

Brown: 2,580 / 39

Columbia: 68 / 1

Crawford: 31 / 0

Dane: 1,098 / 32

Dodge: 434 / 5

Grant: 125 / 12

Green:80 / 1

Green Lake: 24 / 0

Iowa: 21/ 0

Jefferson: 172 / 4

Juneau: 28 / 1

Lafayette: 54 / 0

Marquette: 9 / 1

Milwaukee: 10,267 / 360

Richland: 15 / 4

Rock: 791 / 23

Sauk: 96 / 3

Waukesha: 1,003 / 36

