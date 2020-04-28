DHS announces food share benefits for families receiving free or reduced lunch

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has announced due to school closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, families with a child or children who usually get free or reduced price school meals will get temporary food benefits in place of the school meals.

These benefits are called Pandemic EBT or P-EBT.

The benefit amount for March and April together is $176.70 for each child who gets free or reduced price school meals. The benefit amount for May and June together is $148.20 for each child who gets free or reduced price school meals.

DHS reports these benefits will be put on a QUEST card or P-EBT card. These cards can be used like a debit card to buy food.

The benefits will be given out at different times based on the information we have. If DHS doesn't have your information, you may need to apply for the benefits. You will be notified if you need to apply for the benefits. You do not need to take any action at this time.

Below is information on when and how the benefits will be available:





DHS says the benefits must be used within one year. They will be automatically removed from your card after one year.

You can check the balance on your card at any time by going to the ebtEDGE website or using the ebtEDGE mobile app.

Families who are enrolled in FoodShare may get both these temporary food benefits in place of school meals and additional FoodShare benefits for March and April.

Click here to view this information on DHS' website.