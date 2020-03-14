DHS confirms 26 active coronavirus cases in Wisconsin

Health officials Saturday confirmed 26 patients in Wisconsin currently have coronavirus, up from 18 active cases confirmed in the state Friday.

One patient that tested positive has since recovered, bringing the total cases in Wisconsin to 27 overall.

Six total cases are confirmed in Dane County, Milwaukee County and Fond du Lac County. One patient in Dane county has recovered from the virus, meaning there are currently five active cases in Dane county.

Officials confirm 3 active cases in Sheboygan and Waukesha counties, and one active case each in Pierce, Racine and Winnebago counties.

The DHS reports 246 people have tested negative for coronavirus in Wisconsin.