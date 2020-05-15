DHS investigates COVID-19 cluster at Middleton long-term care facility

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is investigating 38 nursing homes across the state.

On Friday, Public Health Madison and Dane County reported there is a cluster at a long-term care facility and the jump in 18 cases is related to that cluster.

According to the DHS website, the only active public health investigation into a long-term care facility in Dane County is The Villa at Middleton Village.

In an email correspondence, Villa Healthcare shared a timeline with NBC15 about how the outbreak began.

On March 27, the facility learned a physical therapist from an outside company tested positive for COVID-19.

The company says Department of Health Services evaluated the facility to ensure that it was in compliance with infection control methods on April 13.

The Villa at Middleton Village is restricting visitors and taking other preventative measures within the facility at the guidance of health officials.

To see DHS data about long-term care facility investigations, click HERE.

