DHS investigating 187 facility outbreaks in WI

The Department of Health Services is ramping up it's transparency efforts by launching a new Covid19 investigation page on their website.

"Let me be clear every positive test of COVID 19 begins a case investigation with contact tracing but positive tests can also begin a facility wide investigation based on the location of those positive test," DHS Secretary Designee Andrea Palm said.

There are 187 current open investigations in the state, with 93 of them focused around long term care facilities.

View how many cases are being investigated in your region here: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/investigations.htm

