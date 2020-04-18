DHS: Deaths from COVID-19 climb to 211 in Wisconsin

The number of people who died from complications related to coronavirus has climbed to 211 after six more deaths were reported in Wisconsin.

New numbers released by the Department of Health Services on Saturday show 211 deaths and more than 4,199 people have now tested positive. The percentage of people infected who have been hospitalized has dipped slightly to 28 percent.

Over 43,962 people have tested negative, DHS reports. The agency does not release how many people have recovered because many of them do not get tested to confirm it.

County Breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to the DHS:

Adams : 4 / 1

Columbia: 27 / 1

Dane: 358 / 16

Dodge: 20 / 1

Grant: 15 / 2

Green: 9 / 0

Iowa: 6 / 0

Jefferson: 27 / 0

Juneau: 10 / 1

Monroe: 13 / 0

Portage: 4 / 0

Richland: 8 / 1

Rock: 68 / 4

Sauk: 32 / 4

Waushara: 2 / 0

