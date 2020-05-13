DHS releases names of nursing homes with COVID-19 infections in Wisconsin

Wisconsin DHS has released the names of 38 nursing homes where elderly residents or staff members have been infected with COVID-19.

In its long-awaited update released Wednesday afternoon, the DHS says that facility-wide public health investigations are active at each of those nursing homes.

In order for such an investigation at a facility to begin, at least one resident or staff member must test positive for COVID-19, according to a news release that accompanied the data Wednesday.

DHS says the list of facilities will be updated weekly on Wednesday and is subject to change as new investigations are initiated and resolved.

The nursing homes in our area:

Dane County:



The Villa at Middleton Village

Rock County:

