DHS releases names of nursing homes with COVID-19 infections in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- Wisconsin DHS has released the names of 38 nursing homes where elderly residents or staff members have been infected with COVID-19.
In its long-awaited update released Wednesday afternoon, the DHS says that facility-wide public health investigations are active at each of those nursing homes.
In order for such an investigation at a facility to begin, at least one resident or staff member must test positive for COVID-19, according to a news release that accompanied the data Wednesday.
DHS says the list of facilities will be updated weekly on Wednesday and is subject to change as new investigations are initiated and resolved.
The nursing homes in our area:
Dane County:
- The Villa at Middleton Village
Rock County:
- St. Elizabeth Nursing Home
- Autumn Lake Healthcare at Beloit
- Evansville Manor
- Green Knolls at Beloit
- Oak Park
- SSM Health Saint Clare Meadows Care Center
- Orchard Manor
Sauk County:
Grant County:
Previously, the department only listed how many investigations into nursing homes were ongoing, but did not name any facilities.
Outbreaks at nursing homes have been a particular concern because older people are more susceptible to the virus.
Long-term care facilities are informing residents, family members and local and state health departments about positive cases in their facilities, according to DHS.
“As we continue to see cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes, it is important to be transparent and list the locations where they are occurring,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.
“We have opted to publish the names of nursing homes in order to provide peace of mind to families who cannot visit or check on their loved ones during these unprecedented times. We are grateful for all the important work that nursing homes are doing to prevent spread and the proactive steps they have taken to facilitate communication among families, loved ones and the residents in their care," according to Palm.