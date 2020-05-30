2nd largest spike in number of deaths related to COVID-19: DHS

Health officials reported the second largest spike in deaths related to COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the pandemic began on Saturday.

The Wisconsin DHS reports 20 new deaths related to complications from COVID-19. According to the DHS' COVID-19 dashboard, no other day experienced that number of deaths except last Wednesday, when 22 deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin leveled off after a record spike in numbers on Friday.

The DHS reports 523 new cases on Saturday, down from a height of 733 new cases the day before.

The percent of positive new cases remained roughly the same from the day before, hovering around 5.3 percent.

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to DHS:

Adams: 4 / 1

Brown:2,318 / 37

Columbia: 44 / 1

Crawford: 26 / 0

Dane: 725 / 29

Dodge: 215 / 2

Grant: 95 / 12

Green: 66 / 0

Green Lake: 19 / 0

Iowa: 16 / 0

Jefferson: 104 / 3

Juneau: 23 / 1

Lafayette: 27 / 0

Marquette: 4 / 1

Milwaukee: 7,656 / 299

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 632 / 19

Sauk: 78 / 3

Waukesha: 690 / 30