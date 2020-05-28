DHS reports 500+ new COVID-19 cases, double-digit deaths for 2nd straight day

For the second straight day, Wisconsin reported more than 500 new COVID-19 cases and double-digit deaths. It’s the first time the state recorded two-straight 500 case daily gains, while the state hasn’t had ten or more deaths on back-to-back days in nearly two weeks.

The 512 new confirmed cases tallied in the Department of Health Services latest daily update is the third-most so far. However, the state also set a new high in total tests performed (10,626), which caused the number of tests that came back positive to fall to 4.8 percent, a full percentage point lower than Wednesday.

Eleven deaths brought the overall number of people who died from complications related to COVID-19 to 550. The 33 deaths since Wednesday is the highest two-day total yet recorded.

County data

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to DHS:

Adams: 4 / 1

Brown: 2,300 / 34

Columbia: 42 / 1

Crawford: 26 / 0

Dane: 679 / 27

Dodge: 172 / 1

Grant: 93 / 12

Green: 60 / 0

Green Lake: 16 / 0

Iowa: 14 / 0

Jefferson: 96 / 3

Juneau: 22 / 1

Lafayette: 26 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 6,952 / 285

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 607 / 18

Sauk: 78 / 3

Waukesha: 650 / 28

