DHS rolls out new map to find COVID-19 testing sites

The Department of Health Services launched a new, searchable map Wednesday to make it easier for people to find COVID-19 testing sites across the state.

While the map currently shows fourteen locations in Wisconsin, only three of them are in the southern part of the state, two of which are near Milwaukee. The other one south of Appleton is in Spring Green at River Valley High School.

Multiple state agencies are also working with local health departments to create community events in places that don’t have much access to testing or where a high number of cases have already been found.

“We’ve made great progress in expanding our testing capacity these last few weeks, and now we’re taking the next step to help connect Wisconsinites who have symptoms of COVID-19 to testing sites in their communities,” Gov. Tony Evers said.

DHS promises to update the map daily and announce when new locations have been added.

Secretary-designee Andrea Palm explained that for Wisconsin to start rolling back its restrictions on mass gatherings and business closures everyone with symptoms will need to be tested.

“From there, we move to contact tracing and getting those exposed to the virus into quarantine,” she continued.

Palm urged anyone suffering symptoms of COVID-19 to call their doctors and get tested. The symptoms to look out for include:

