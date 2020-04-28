DHS to hire more contact tracers to track the spread of COVID-19

As a key component in flattening the curve, state health officials are ramping up contact tracing efforts. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is currently looking to hire roughly 1,000 more contact tracers.

Contact tracing is the process of notifying people who may have been exposed to the virus. DHS will also begin the process as soon as a person gets tested, rather than waiting for a positive test result.

”This is like contact tracing on steroids because of the number of people we're talking about, because of the number of susceptible people we're talking about, we need to both increase the number of people who are doing this and we anticipate as we test, it will succeed the capacity of local health department and that’s where the state stands ready to assist them," said Julie Willems Van Dijk, DHS Deputy Secretary.

DHS is also looking into using technology to speed up the process, possibly contacting people through text or online. Willems Van Dijk says contact tracing is a skill public health officials have been using for a long time but the coronavirus has called for a much more intense, and speedy approach.

