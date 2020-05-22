Wisconsin DMV asks drivers to renew their licenses online

The Wisconsin DMV is now encouraging drivers to renew their licenses online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department launched a new online program Friday that allows eligible drivers to renew their licenses up to one year before their card expires.

DMV estimates about 250,000 drivers are eligible to renew their license online just this year.

Drivers aged 18 to 64 with no medical restrictions or vision impairment can renew their licenses on the DNR's website here.

“Renewing online is an important option for those who prefer to minimize public interaction at this time,” Wisconsin DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said.