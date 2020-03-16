DMV encourages people to use online services to reduce COVID-19 spread

The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding its customers that a majority of people do not need to visit a DMV for services.

Officials say renewing license plates, address changes, new vehicle titles, ordering a duplicate license or id and other requests can be done online.

“We understand that people who are renewing their driver license or ID need to come in, but they can reduce their time by starting online,” said Wisconsin DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman. “In some cases, they can make an appointment. All these steps will help shorten their time in the DMV.”

The online Drivers License Guide can pre-fill any required applications and provide a checklist of requirements and documents. If eligible, people can submit paperwork electronically and make an appointment for faster service.

