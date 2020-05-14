DMV revokes licenses for nearly a dozen car dealers in Columbia County

The Wisconsin DMV has revoked licenses for ten wholesale car dealers in Columbia County for "failing to properly follow administrative requirements."

The agency says the following dealers violated state law to maintain licenses, and after numerous attempts to reach them, the DMV says it determined that the dealers abandoned their locations.

The license revocation for these wholesale dealers took effect May 8, 2020:

- Perry Auto Group LLC

- Dream Cars LLC

- Nassan Auto Group LLC

- Deanos Motorsports Inc

- Uncle Sam’s Wholesale LLC

The license revocation for these wholesale dealers took effect May 9, 2020:

- D and G Wholesale Autos LLC

- United Auto Sales & Lease Corp.

- Finesse Auto Leasing LLC

- Yetbol Motors LLC

- Montgomery Motor Exchange LLC