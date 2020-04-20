DMV revokes licenses for 5 Arlington-based dealers, 1 Madison dealer

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation of Motor Vehicles revoked the wholesale dealer licenses for five businesses located in Arlington, as well as a motor vehicle dealer in Madison for failing to follow administrative requirements

The Arlington-based dealers include: 3 Kings Motors, LLC; JJ & E Autosports, LLC; Luxury Life Auto Sales, LLC; SSS Auto Group, LLC; Star Murcury [sic], LLC.

HD Motorsports, LLC located on Stoughton Road in Madison also had their license revoked.

The DMV says each dealer failed to maintain a licensed business facility. They said numerous attempts were made to reach the owners, and determined the dealers abandoned their location.

The license revocations occurred April 13.