DNA hit leads to arrest of Madison home burglary suspect

Madison police said a DNA hit led to the arrest of a burglary suspect, accused of breaking into a home in January.

The Madison Police Department said 31-year-old Dylan McGinnity was arrested early Wednesday morning on a tentative charge of burglary.

An MPD West District detective used a DNA hit to identify McGinnity as the person believed to have pried open a door to get into a Saybrook Road home on January 30 around 5:15 p.m.

Cash and jewelry, including three rings that had significant sentimental value to one of the victims, were stolen during the burglary.

Police said McGinnity's DNA was found inside the victims' home.

The Wisconsin State Crime Lab assisted the MPD in the investigation.