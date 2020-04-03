DNC Chairman Tom promises as 'robust a convention as possible'

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez says the party's convention in Milwaukee will be as robust as possible, despite a five-week delay due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Perez wouldn't say in an interview Friday with The Associated Press what specific changes may be in store for the meeting delayed a month from July to August.

He says, "We're going to try and put on as robust a convention as possible in as safe a manner as possible." Perez says he was determined to keep the convention in Milwaukee.