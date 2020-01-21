DNR: 2019 Wisconsin deer kill down 14%

New data from the state Department of Natural Resources shows hunters killed nearly 50,000 fewer deer last year than in 2018.

A report DNR officials plan to present to their board Tuesday shows hunters killed 288,025 deer across all seasons last year, including archery, the traditional nine-day season and the youth hunt. That's down from 335,243 deer in 2018.

Hunters killed 23.5% fewer deer during the nine-day. The report attributes that drop-off to the season's late start and poor weather.

The report says the DNR sold 794,712 deer licenses in 2019, down from 806,442 in 2018.

