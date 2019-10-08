DNR: Every 4th-grade classroom in Wisconsin can order free tree seedlings

The Wisconsin DNR is reminding people Tuesday that every fourth-grade class can order free tree seedlings.

According to a post on Facebook, classes can get their free seedlings through the Department of Natural Resources Forestry Program.

The DNR’s annual tree seedling and shrub sales kicked off on Monday, and it’s open to 4th-grade students, parents or anyone else.

“Trees can reduce erosion, help protect watersheds from floods, reduce ozone, and can do so much more to benefit the environment,” the DNR said in the post.

You can order you seedlings here.



