DNR: Hunters should keep an eye out for feral pigs

While hunters are keeping their sights on deer during the upcoming nine-day gun deer season, DNR officials are asking them to keep their eyes open for another four-legged animal.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking hunters to look out for feral pigs. They ask hunters to kill them if possible.

Wildlife officials say feral pigs are exotic, non-native wild animals that can cause a lot of harm to the environment and agricultural operations. They said the pigs have been reported in about two-thirds of Wisconsin.

According to the DNR, feral pigs root up the ground in search of food, which can be plants or small animals. The DNR states feral pigs can eat insects, crayfish, frogs, salamanders, snakes, mice, eggs of ground-nesting birds, young rabbits, fawns and young livestock.

Feral pigs can also carry several diseases that are dangerous to both livestock and humans. Officials said they carry diseases such as pseudorabies, brucellosis and tuberculosis.

If you spot feral pigs, you can you can report it to the DNR online.

DNR officials say hunters can pursue feral pigs throughout the year and there are no bag limits. Hunters are required to have a small game license or equivalent. After harvesting a wild pig, hunters should contact the local conservation warden or wildlife biologist.