DNR: Hunting, fishing encouraged in local communities only, limit travel

In light of Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order, hunters, trappers, and anglers are encouraged to hunt, trap, and fish in their communities only.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Wednesday, all current regulations still apply.

Hunters, anglers, and trappers will need to keep six-feet of social distance, limit travel, and properly wash their hands.

On Wednesday, the DNR also waived entrance fees to state parks, and is asking visitors to not congregate at self-registration stations or electronic kiosks.

Restrooms will remain open.

All state park offices, visitor centers, and non-essential buildings will be closed for the duration of the public health emergency. Gov. Evers’ order is effective until April 24.

All campsites are closed through April 30, and the DNR is not accepting new camping reservations prior to June 1.