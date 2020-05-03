DNR issues Red Flag Warning for 12 Central WI counties

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources along with the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning on Sunday for 12 central Wisconsin counties.

The warning is issued when weather factors create extremely dangerous wildfire conditions.

The counties include: Jackson, La Crosse, Trempealeau, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Marquette, Waushara, Wood, Portage, Waupaca and Green Lake.

Counties to the south of the Red Flag Warning areas have similar conditions, but greening vegetation is progressing. Most of the state continues to be "very high" to "extreme" fire danger.

Burning remains suspended with DNR-issued burning permits.

Campfires, ashes from fireplaces, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, off-road vehicles or other small engines have the potential to throw a spark, ignite a fire and spread quickly.

The DNR responded to nearly fifty wildfires in the last week. . They are asking people to use extreme caution until the fire weather improves.

