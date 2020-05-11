DNR: Very high fire danger remains in northern Wisconsin

The fire danger in Wisconsin, especially in the northern part of the state, is very high, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR responded to 16 fires over the weekend, several of which were caused by equipment, debris burning and improper ash disposal, according to a press release Monday. All of the fired were contained "due to rapid fire suppression efforts."

One of the fires included a 4-acre fire in Burnett County. That fire was caused by wood stove embers being tossed into the woods, and air tankers had to help in the effort.

Despite scattered rain showers over the weekend, DNR officials said elevated fire conditions will continue through Wednesday. The fire danger in northern Wisconsin is higher due to low relative humidity and slower progression of green-up.

Burning remains suspended with DNR-issued burning permits for debris piles, barrels and grass or wooded areas.

The DNR is also asking Wisconsinites to avoid other outdoor burning by limiting the use of campfires and avoiding disposing hot ashes from wood stoves in the grass or wooded areas. The public should also use extreme caution with any activities that could lead to a fire, such as smoking, using chainsaws, dragging trailer chains, and riding off-road vehicles or other small engines that have the potential to throw sparks.

"The highest chance of precipitation is expected to occur on Wednesday afternoon," DNR officials said. "Fuel conditions such as trees, shrubs and grasses are dry. Please continue to take extra precautions as a dry stretch of weather remains."