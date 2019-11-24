DNR ask for help in Washburn County hunting incident

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public’s help in connection to a hunting incident.

Officials say a man was shot while deer hunting in Washburn County on Sunday.

The DNR’s Bureau of Law Enforcement is looking for information individuals or groups who would have been hunting around 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, in the block of Washburn County land in Minong Township bordered by these roads: East Sleepy Eye Road, south of Sleepy Eye Fire Land, north of Nancy Lake Road and west of CCC Road.

Anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, may confidentially relay their information by text, phone call or online to the WDNR Violation Tip Line: 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367.

Three other hunting incidents occurred over Opening Weekend, in Oneida, Fond du Lac and Marathon Counties. All those incidents happened on Saturday November 23.

In Oneida and Marathon counties, the two separate incidents involved hunters who discharged their firearms, striking their left feet. The Oneida County incident involved a 38-year-old male and a 29-year-old female in Marathon County.

In Fond du Lac County, a hunter shot toward a running deer and struck a 19-year-old female in the left hand.

