DNR confirms PFAS-containing foam found in Starkweather Creek

Elevated levels of PFAS were present in foam found in Starkweather Creek, says Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The foam was spotted in the creek near the Olbrich Boat Launch in late October. The DNR sent contractors to collect and remove the foam. This is the first time foam on Starkweather Creek or Lake Monona has been tested for PFAS.

The DNR released the test results of the foam and surface water on Thursday. It showed the water samples at 9.5 to 10 parts-per-trillion for PFOA and 400 ppt for PFOS. The foam results were 460 to 610 ppt for PFOA and 80,000 to 92,000 ppt for PFOS.

View the full report here

Results of fish tissue collected will be available in early 2020. The DNR will respond to areas where foam is spotted in areas where there is known or suspected PFAS contamination on a case-by-case basis.

PFOA (Perfluorooctanoic Acid) and PFOS (perfluorooctanesulfonic acid) are part of a larger group of chemicals known as PFAS (Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances). PFAS can be found in food packaging materials, paint, firefighting foam, non-stick cooking products and water-repellent fabrics.

According to the CDC, these chemicals do not break down in the environment. The organization says human health effects from PFAS exposure is uncertain. The CDC says lab animals given large amounts of PFAS have found that some of the chemicals affect growth, reproduction, thyroid function, the immune system, and injure the liver.

The Environmental Protection Agency has no maximum contaminant levels established for PFAS.

The Wisconsin DNR and the state Department of Health Services recommend people to avoid making any contact with any foam on waterways. DHS is also recommending people to not allow their pets to come into contact or swallow foam, and that pets rinse off with fresh water.

In Madison, the known sources of PFAS contamination are Truax Air National Guard Base and the Dane County Regional Airport because of the use of firefighting foams at the sites. The Madison Water Utility is monitoring all its wells. In 2019, 10 wells had some level of PFAS detection. The city has 23 wells.

