DNR continues to suspend all burn permits amid pandemic

Burn permits will remain suspended in Wisconsin with wildfire season in high gear and as first responders continue to fight on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin DNR says it will continue to do "all things necessary" to protect the public from dangerous wildfires, including banning DNR-issued permits for debris piles, barrels and grass or wooded areas.

While recent rain has temporarily reduced the danger in some parts of Wisconsin, cooler temperatures and a lack of rain mean a "slow down of green-up across the northern half of Wisconsin," according to a statement from the DNR.

The DNR says it will also continue to comply with Gov. Tony Evers' executive order related to elevated wildfire conditions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Emergency responders and firefighters also have an increased need to take pandemic precautions so they remain available to continue to protect the public from wildfires., according to the DNR.

Learn more on the DNR's website here.

The DNR first canceled all burning permits until further notice on April 2, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.