DNR detects PFAS in samples sent from Dane Co. Regional Airport

The Wisconsin DNR says it has detected toxic firefighting chemicals in surface water at the Dane County Regional Airport.

In a release Friday, the DNR said the airport is responsible for hazardous materials and must investigate the extent of contamination and provide a plan for clean-up efforts.

Tests detected several per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in samples of water near the airport. PFAS is a chemical in the foam firefighters use to put out fires.

This comes after PFAS was detected in a well near Truax Field, the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s Madison base adjutant to the Dane County Airport.

National Guard crews are known to use the toxic foam when training.

This also comes after tests found high levels of PFAS in Starkweather Creekon Madison’s east side.

In the Friday release, the DNR requested the airport to sample the outfalls as part of the process to complete the Wisconsin Pollution Discharge Elimination System (WPDES) permit reissuance applications.

PFAS sampling was required since large airports are known to be potential sources of high concentrations of in cases where training and use of firefighting foam occur on the property.

