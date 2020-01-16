DNR free fishing weekend starts Saturday

Anyone looking to get their feet wet when it comes to fishing can do so for free during the DNR's free fishing weekend January 18-19. This weekend offers people a chance to fish almost anywhere in the state without a license or trout stamp.

The DNR offers free clinics in several counties plus there are tackle loaner sites for people to borrow fishing gear. Staff at the DNR want people to remember that if they're going ice fishing to beware of the 'honeycomb effect.' This happens when the ice freezes, thaws and refreezes which makes the ice weak and raises the chances of someone falling through.

For people who want to purchase a license during the free fishing weekend the DNR has a special for residents to buy one for $5.

To find a tackle loaner site or free clinic near you click here.