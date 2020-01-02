DNR gives owner of submerged vehicle 30 days to remove from water

The owners of the SUV that broke through the ice on Lake Wausau has 30 days to remove their vehicle or they will be cited by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

According to DNR officials, removal of the vehicle and the expenses required to do so, are the responsibility of the owners. In this case, the vehicle fell through the ice on New Year’s Day which means they have until January 29th.

“I am a little disappointed but I am just happy everyone is safe,” said Dan Petroski, the owner of the SUV that fell through the ice. “I am confident we will have it out before the next 30 days.”

Finding a towing company willing to remove a vehicle from a body of water is not only tricky but could also be pricy. Petroski says he received quotes ranging from $6,000 to $10,000.

“We call this Lake Wausau, but it’s really like a river system,” added Tyler Flood who is a conservation warden with the DNR. “There are channels of running water through it and even know there is open water.”

The DNR says anyone willing to go out on the ice right now is putting themselves and first responders at risk.