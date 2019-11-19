DNR investigates PFAS contamination in Rhinelander well

The Wisconsin DNR is investigating after PFAS was discovered in water wells in the city of Rhinelander.

PFAS are chemicals used in various products, including firefighting foam.

In large amounts PFAS can be toxic to humans. Discovery of the chemical in Madison also sparked controversy, and the city and the DNR are currently working to clear several contaminated wells across the city.

Rhinelander first discovered PFAS in 2013 in the city's Well #7, and was again confirmed to be lingering in 2019. The city shut off Well #7 and continued to monitor the well for PFAS, according to the DNR.

In a letter to the City of Rhinelander Tuesday, Drinking Water and Groundwater Program Director Steve Elmore said the DNR "appreciates actions taken to date and those actions planned by Rhinelander Water and Wastewater utility (Rhinelander) relating to PFAS, as described in your November 5, 2019 Notice to Water Utility Customers."

"The department has no reason to question the accuracy of the PFAS sampling results, the laboratory or the test methods upon which they were based," according to the letter.

