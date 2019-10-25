DNR investigates foam found in Madison creek recently tested for PFAS

The DNR is investigating after foam was found in a Madison creek where toxic chemicals were discovered recently.

The DNR says an employee observed foam in Starkweather Creek near the docks at the Olbrich Garden boat launch. Now crews are testing the foam for evidence of PFAS contamination.

PFAS is a chemical found in firefighting foam that can cause illness in high levels. Madison Water Utility and the DNR have discovered low levels of PFAS in wells across the Madison area.

On Oct. 7 the DNR tested “elevated” levels of PFAS in Starkweather Creek.

