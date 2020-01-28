DNR map shows massive bald eagle recovery across Wisconsin

A new map from the state DNR shows a dramatic increase in reported bald eagle nests across Wisconsin over the last 45 years.

The map on the left shows reported nests in 1974, while the one on the right shows those in 2019.

As of last year, there are 13 active bald eagle nests in Dane County and over 1,500 across Wisconsin. That's up from a few dozen sightings 45 years before.

According to the Dane County Human Society Facebook page, “This remarkable recovery of our national symbol has been a result of a ban on the pesticide DDT, added protections under state and federal endangered species laws, and public support of nest monitoring and protection efforts."

“It is amazing to see how legislation and individual effort can have BIG impacts!” according to their post.

The Great Lakes Network also attributed the rise in population to the passage of the Clean Water Act and banning production of certain chemicals like DDT.

CLICK HERE to learn more about bald eagles in Wisconsin on the DNR's website.