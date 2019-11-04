DNR reminds hunters to test their deer for Chronic Wasting Disease

With deer hunting season well underway, the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to get them tested for Chronic Wasting Disease.

The agency points out there are multiple ways to get them checked and hunters can do it themselves or by going to an in-person service location. They do ask that hunters contact sampling stations ahead of time to verify the hours and remind them to bring their harvest authorization number as well as the location information.

"The cooperation of businesses who provide a sampling or disposal location and the hunters who have their deer tested are vital to the success of our CWD surveillance process," DNR Acting Director of the Bureau of Wildlife Management Tami Ryan said.

While DNR is focusing on 18 counties in the northern part of the state this year, as part of its multi-year rotation process, hunters anywhere in Wisconsin are able to get the test performed. (Map of CWD sampling locations)

This year, though, the agency wants to check as many deer as possible in the following counties: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Eau Claire , Florence, Forest, Iron, Juneau, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Oconto, Oneida, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Shawano, Taylor, Vilas, Washburn and Waupaca. They will also continue their surveillance in the Southern Farmland Zone.

Getting test results back from a sampling station can take up to two weeks, the agency says. To retrieve the results, hunters will need to have their customer ID or CWD sample barcode number.

The DNR is encouraging hunters to dispose of deer carcasses in licensed landfills or in specially designated dumpsters. They add anyone living in a community that has curbside disposal – or a transfer station – should double-bag the remains. If those options aren’t possible and the deer was taken on private land, the agency suggests burying it or returning it to the original location.

Properly disposing of a carcass is one of the ways DNR says hunters can prevent the spread of CWD. The agency also asks hunters to report any sick deer, either to local wildlife staff or by calling its Customer Service hotline at 1-800-847-9367. Other recommendations include following baiting and feeding information, cleaning and decontaminating equipment, and following urine-based scent recommendations. (See the full list of best practices)

