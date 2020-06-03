DNR will consider well impacts according to AG's stance

The state Department of Natural Resources says it will begin considering high-capacity wells' effects on surrounding water bodies when issuing permits in light of Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's stance on the issue.

Kaul last month withdrew former Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel's 2016 legal opinion that the DNR can't consider the wells' cumulative effect on nearby streams, rivers and lakes when granting a permit.

The department issued a statement Tuesday saying it would no longer follow Schimel's opinion and will consider cumulative impacts if presented with scientific evidence of potential harm.

