DNR working on tech to pinpoint CWD sample origins

Wisconsin wildlife officials are working on technology to help pinpoint where hunters killed deer they turn for testing for chronic wasting disease tests.

Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Health Section Chief Tami Ryan told the agency board's CWD subcommittee on Thursday that hunter-supplied information on the location where they killed deer turned in for sampling can be imprecise, a problem when the agency is trying to closely monitor the disease's spread.

Ryan said the DNR is working on a pilot smartphone app that will prevent hunters from completing electronic registration until they enter the county, village or other location information. She added the agency is considering automated sample turn-in stations where hunters could enter precise location information.