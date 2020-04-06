DOA: State Capitol will reopen to public for Tuesday's legislative session

The Department of Administration (DOA) said Wisconsin's State Capitol will be open to the public on Tuesday, April 7 at 1 p.m. for the legislative session pertaining to the primary election.

The session is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. The capitol building will then be closed to the public again one hour following the session.

The DOA closed the capitol to the public on March 26, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, just a day before voting, Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order that in-person voting would be pushed back to June 9.

In 4-2 decision issued less than five hours later, state Justices stated Evers lacked the authority to move the election on his own.

Evers' original order called for a second special session of the Assembly on Tuesday. In striking down the rest of the order, the state high court upheld this section, meaning lawmakers will have to meet at the Capitol at 2 p.m. for the expressed purpose of considering a new date for in-person voting.