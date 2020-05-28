DOJ: Illinois police officer living in WI arrested for having child porn

An Illinois police officer living in Wisconsin has been arrested for possessing child pornography, authorities say.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a release that Mark A. Paglini has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Law enforcement used a search warrant at Paglini's home in Salem, Wis., where he was arrested and booked in the Kenosha County Jail.

The state DOJ's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force oversaw the operation that led to the man's arrest.