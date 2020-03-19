DOJ: More than 300 grams of heroin seized from Beloit man

A Beloit man is facing drug trafficking charges after an undercover investigation by the state justice department and local law enforcement.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation announced Thursday that Marcus J. Causey was arrested on March 12.

Investigators say the 34-year-old drug was identified as a Rock County heroin dealer in November 2019. They said in January, an informant tried to purchase heroin from Causey in Janesville, but he drove away from marked squad cars prior to delivery.

The DOJ learned from Janesville Police in March that Causey was wanted for a heroin overdose in the city.

Investigators said Causey would drive to Ohio to purchase large amounts of heroin and crack cocaine every two weeks.

On March 12, Causey was arrested in Beloit following one of his trips to Ohio, according to a criminal complaint. Investigators said they found more than 324 grams of heroin on him, and later found THC, heroin, and MDMA in Causey’s Hackett Street home.

“Investigating drug traffickers involved in the distribution of heroin and other dangerous narcotics is a priority for DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Thanks to the work of local, state, and federal law enforcement in this investigation, hundreds of grams of heroin have been seized and won’t be able to harm Wisconsinites.”

Causey is facing several drug possession and drug delivery charges as well as possession of a firearm by someone convicted of an out-of-state felony.