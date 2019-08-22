Officers not facing charges in I-39 crash that killed kidnapping suspect and his brother

Nearly four months after a kidnapping suspect and his brother were killed in a crash after leading law enforcement on a multi-county pursuit, the Columbia County District Attorney announced there would be no criminal charges against law enforcement officers.

On April 28, 2019, Ter-rance Phillit Simmons was a suspect in a battery in Schofield. According to Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schulz, Simmons had beaten and forcefully took his girlfriend away in a vehicle. He also assaulted another woman who tried to intervene. Simmons' girlfriend was later found and interviewed by detectives.

Authorities found Simmons in Columbia County the following day. The vehicle was driven by Simmons, and his brother Terrance, was a passenger. The two were involved in a high-speed chase involving law enforcement from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Portage Police Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Spike or stop strips were used to try and stop the vehicle just outside of Portage near WIS 33. The district attorney said the investigation revealed two seconds after the vehicle hit the strips and made sudden lane changes, the vehicle crashed into the rear of a semi-truck on I29/90 which killed the brothers.

Immediately after the crash, the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was asked to be the lead agency in the officer-involved death investigation. Wisconsin law requires an investigation into officer-involved deaths. After the DCI investigation, the Columbia County District Attorney found there was no criminal conduct by any law enforcement officer in the incident.

In a statement, Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal stated:





The deaths of Mr. Ter-rance Phillit Simmons and Terrance P. Simmons were tragic. However, on April 29, 2019, Ter-rance Simmons was fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen car while armed after having committed violent crimes. Unfortunately, he also placed his brother at risk by including him in his attempt to flee law enforcement. By his conduct he also seriously endangered the lives of many other drivers in the vicinity. Mr. Ter-rance Simmons was driving at over 100 miles per hour passing cars, driving between cars, and driving erratically during bad weather. Mr. Ter-rance Simmons presented an ongoing and imminent risk of death or great bodily injury to many people. He gave no indication that he was going to voluntarily stop his conduct and in fact gave every indication that he would continue until stopped by law enforcement. Law enforcement officers were faced with difficult decisions and an emergency situation that required action for the protection of others.