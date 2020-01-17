DOJ: Suspect fatally shot by police in Wausau fired 1st

Wisconsin authorities say a suspect who was fatally shot by police in Wausau was trying to steal vehicles and fired at officers first.

Both Wausau officers and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff's Office were called Thursday night about someone trying to steal vehicles. After officers confronted the armed suspect, authorities say the suspect fired at police.

Police fired back at the suspect, who fell to the ground. The suspect pointed the gun at officers, and police shot at the suspect again. No officers were hurt. Authorities have not released the name of the person who died of the officers involved.