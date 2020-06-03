DOJ investigating after Watertown police fatally shoot man during traffic stop

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has launched an investigation after Watertown Police Officers apparently shot and killed a man during a high-tension traffic stop last Sunday.

The DOJ reports in a press release Wednesday that Watertown Police officers pulled a car over because of a burnt-out taillight.

The DOJ says that officers had also been looking for the man for his involvement in a domestic incident. The DOJ did not release the identity of the man.

During the traffic stop, Watertown officers used a Taser on the man but "it was not effective," according to the DOJ.

Watertown officers then reported "shots were fired" from within the vehicle, and officers returned fire at the vehicle. It appears their gunfire hit the man inside.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, and paramedics brought the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The DOJ confirms that the man died from the gunshot wounds.

Watertown officers later found a firearm inside the man's car. No officers or other civilians were injured during the incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is now leading the investigation into the fatal shooting.

They are being assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. The DOJ adds that Watertown police are cooperating during the investigation.

"DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Jefferson County District Attorney when the investigation concludes," according to the DOJ statement.