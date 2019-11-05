DOJ investigating after officer shoots, kills man in northern Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating after an officer shot and killed a man in northern Wisconsin.

According to the DOJ, an officer in Two Rivers stopped a car on Monday night. Sometime during that traffic stop, the officer fired his weapon, hitting a man in the car. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Authorities performed lifesaving measures and the man was taken to a local hospital, but did die from his injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading this investigation, and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Manitowoc Sheriff’s Department, Manitowoc Police Department and Two Rivers Police Department.

Officials said all involved law enforcement are fully cooperating.

After its investigation, the DOJ will turn over investigative reports to the Manitowoc County District Attorney.