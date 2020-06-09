DOJ releases name of Watertown officer, man killed in deadly shooting

The Wisconsin Department of Justice released the name of the Watertown police officer as well as the man shot and killed by the officer during a traffic stop late last month.

The officer, Pedro Gallegos, has been placed on administrative leave following the shooting, in line with Watertown Police Dept. policy.

The state’s Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation into the May 31 shooting that started when Gallegos, who had been with WPD for six years, stopped Thomas Jeffery Sutherlin for a burnt-out taillight. Investigators noted that law enforcement were already on the lookout for the 32-year-old Sutherlin for his possible involvement in an unidentified domestic incident.

According to DCI, during the traffic stop, a taser was deployed but didn’t work. At that point, investigators say, shots were fired from within the vehicle and officers returned fire. Its statement adds that following the shooting, a gun was found inside Sutherlin’s vehicle.

When it wraps up its investigation, DCI intends to hand over its report to the Jefferson County District Attorney who will decide on any possible charges.

